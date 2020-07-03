All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

984 S. Yukon Street

984 South Yukon Street · No Longer Available
Location

984 South Yukon Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
984 S. Yukon Street Available 07/06/20 Cozy 2-Bedroom Top Floor Condo at Belmar Park!! - Ideally located a block from the beautiful Belmar Park and just down the street from the Belmar shopping center, this 2-bedroom/1-bathroom condo for only $1,385/month!

This second floor condo features a walk-in closet in the spacious master bedroom, vaulted ceilings in the living area, stainless/granite in the bright kitchen, a decorative fireplace, and a quiet balcony with partial downtown/mountain views. The home is complete with A/C, heat, and washer/dryer. Rent includes water/sewer/trash and a one car detached garage as well as an assigned parking space! No pets, no smoking.

Just off Wadsworth/Belmar with direct access to shopping, public transit, running/walking trails, and schools; also only 10 minute drive from downtown via 6th Avenue.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4360214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 984 S. Yukon Street have any available units?
984 S. Yukon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 984 S. Yukon Street have?
Some of 984 S. Yukon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 984 S. Yukon Street currently offering any rent specials?
984 S. Yukon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 S. Yukon Street pet-friendly?
No, 984 S. Yukon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 984 S. Yukon Street offer parking?
Yes, 984 S. Yukon Street offers parking.
Does 984 S. Yukon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 984 S. Yukon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 S. Yukon Street have a pool?
No, 984 S. Yukon Street does not have a pool.
Does 984 S. Yukon Street have accessible units?
No, 984 S. Yukon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 984 S. Yukon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 984 S. Yukon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 984 S. Yukon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 984 S. Yukon Street has units with air conditioning.

