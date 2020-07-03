Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

984 S. Yukon Street Available 07/06/20 Cozy 2-Bedroom Top Floor Condo at Belmar Park!! - Ideally located a block from the beautiful Belmar Park and just down the street from the Belmar shopping center, this 2-bedroom/1-bathroom condo for only $1,385/month!



This second floor condo features a walk-in closet in the spacious master bedroom, vaulted ceilings in the living area, stainless/granite in the bright kitchen, a decorative fireplace, and a quiet balcony with partial downtown/mountain views. The home is complete with A/C, heat, and washer/dryer. Rent includes water/sewer/trash and a one car detached garage as well as an assigned parking space! No pets, no smoking.



Just off Wadsworth/Belmar with direct access to shopping, public transit, running/walking trails, and schools; also only 10 minute drive from downtown via 6th Avenue.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4360214)