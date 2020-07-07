All apartments in Lakewood
9274 W Utah Avenue
9274 W Utah Avenue

9274 West Utah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9274 West Utah Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MUST SEE Townhome located in the Woodlake Communtiy near Kendrick Lake Park. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms. Newly painted interior. New blinds throughout. Built in desks in bedrooms. Family Room and bonus room in basement. Private patio off living area. Separate dining room. Washer & Dryer included in laundry room. Community Pool. Small dog < 40lbs permitted with $300 Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd NO CATS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9274 W Utah Avenue have any available units?
9274 W Utah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9274 W Utah Avenue have?
Some of 9274 W Utah Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9274 W Utah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9274 W Utah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9274 W Utah Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9274 W Utah Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9274 W Utah Avenue offer parking?
No, 9274 W Utah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9274 W Utah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9274 W Utah Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9274 W Utah Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9274 W Utah Avenue has a pool.
Does 9274 W Utah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9274 W Utah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9274 W Utah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9274 W Utah Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9274 W Utah Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9274 W Utah Avenue has units with air conditioning.

