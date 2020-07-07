9274 W Utah Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MUST SEE Townhome located in the Woodlake Communtiy near Kendrick Lake Park. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms. Newly painted interior. New blinds throughout. Built in desks in bedrooms. Family Room and bonus room in basement. Private patio off living area. Separate dining room. Washer & Dryer included in laundry room. Community Pool. Small dog < 40lbs permitted with $300 Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd NO CATS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.