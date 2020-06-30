9266 West Utah Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Location in highly sought after Woodlake. Beautiful end unit on a green belt features 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, main floor laundry, finished basement, 2 car garage and more. Nicely updated kitchen and bathrooms. New paint (2017), new furnace/AC/50 gallon water tank (June of 2019). Enjoy warm summer evenings on the private fenced patio. The finished basement allows for great flexibility of space - so many possibilities. The new energy efficient furnace and central air keep this home comfortable all year long as well as keep your utilities costs low. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and other amenities. Walking distance to the pool, clubhouse and Kendrick Lake Park. Easy commute to Denver, the tech center and beyond. Make this beautiful rental your new home!