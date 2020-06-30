All apartments in Lakewood
9266 West Utah Avenue
9266 West Utah Avenue

9266 West Utah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9266 West Utah Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Location in highly sought after Woodlake. Beautiful end unit on a green belt features 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, main floor laundry, finished basement, 2 car garage and more. Nicely updated kitchen and bathrooms. New paint (2017), new furnace/AC/50 gallon water tank (June of 2019). Enjoy warm summer evenings on the private fenced patio. The finished basement allows for great flexibility of space - so many possibilities. The new energy efficient furnace and central air keep this home comfortable all year long as well as keep your utilities costs low. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and other amenities. Walking distance to the pool, clubhouse and Kendrick Lake Park. Easy commute to Denver, the tech center and beyond. Make this beautiful rental your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9266 West Utah Avenue have any available units?
9266 West Utah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9266 West Utah Avenue have?
Some of 9266 West Utah Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9266 West Utah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9266 West Utah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9266 West Utah Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9266 West Utah Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9266 West Utah Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9266 West Utah Avenue offers parking.
Does 9266 West Utah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9266 West Utah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9266 West Utah Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9266 West Utah Avenue has a pool.
Does 9266 West Utah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9266 West Utah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9266 West Utah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9266 West Utah Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9266 West Utah Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9266 West Utah Avenue has units with air conditioning.

