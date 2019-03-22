All apartments in Lakewood
9140 Francis Pl

9140 West Francis Place · No Longer Available
Location

9140 West Francis Place, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

cable included
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
1 Bedroom apartment in tranquil neighborhood. All utilities, internet, air conditioning, and premium cable included. Attached to exterior wall, above garage with separate entrance.

If you dont want to live in an apartment complex, check out this 1 BR with tons of natural light from the wall of south-facing windows, convenient location, and spacious great room.

Great location! 1.5 blocks from Crown Hill Open Space. Easy access to I-70 to head to the mountains or straight shot down 26th to Highlands, Lodo, and Downtown. Close to bike paths. Easy 1.3 mile bike ride to Garrison Street Light Rail Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9140 Francis Pl have any available units?
9140 Francis Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9140 Francis Pl have?
Some of 9140 Francis Pl's amenities include cable included, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9140 Francis Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9140 Francis Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9140 Francis Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9140 Francis Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 9140 Francis Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9140 Francis Pl offers parking.
Does 9140 Francis Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9140 Francis Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9140 Francis Pl have a pool?
No, 9140 Francis Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9140 Francis Pl have accessible units?
No, 9140 Francis Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9140 Francis Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9140 Francis Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9140 Francis Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9140 Francis Pl has units with air conditioning.
