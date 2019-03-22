9140 Francis Pl

Amenities

cable included garage air conditioning internet access

1 Bedroom apartment in tranquil neighborhood. All utilities, internet, air conditioning, and premium cable included. Attached to exterior wall, above garage with separate entrance.



If you dont want to live in an apartment complex, check out this 1 BR with tons of natural light from the wall of south-facing windows, convenient location, and spacious great room.



Great location! 1.5 blocks from Crown Hill Open Space. Easy access to I-70 to head to the mountains or straight shot down 26th to Highlands, Lodo, and Downtown. Close to bike paths. Easy 1.3 mile bike ride to Garrison Street Light Rail Station.