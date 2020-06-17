All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 21 2020

9072 W. Dartmouth Place

9072 West Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9072 West Dartmouth Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Newly Remodeled Bear Creek Home! - This 2 bed 1 bathroom home has a lot to offer to it's new tenants, including 1,500 square feet! With a community pool near by, this park-like community of San Francisco West provides the best of Colorado living - including getting to the mountains or Downtown Denver in under 20 minutes! Surrounded by lush grass, take a walk around the neighborhood and enjoy the fully grown trees only a few steps away from your unit! With most amenities included, what you see is what you get! Call us today to schedule a showing, this home won't last long!

(RLNE4358599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9072 W. Dartmouth Place have any available units?
9072 W. Dartmouth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 9072 W. Dartmouth Place currently offering any rent specials?
9072 W. Dartmouth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9072 W. Dartmouth Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9072 W. Dartmouth Place is pet friendly.
Does 9072 W. Dartmouth Place offer parking?
No, 9072 W. Dartmouth Place does not offer parking.
Does 9072 W. Dartmouth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9072 W. Dartmouth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9072 W. Dartmouth Place have a pool?
Yes, 9072 W. Dartmouth Place has a pool.
Does 9072 W. Dartmouth Place have accessible units?
No, 9072 W. Dartmouth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9072 W. Dartmouth Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9072 W. Dartmouth Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9072 W. Dartmouth Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9072 W. Dartmouth Place does not have units with air conditioning.

