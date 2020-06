Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This one-bedroom basement apartment gets great light in the bedroom and kitchen from the morning to early afternoon. New vinyl hardwood flooring throughout. Large living room area. Quiet neighborhood, close to 6th Avenue and Belmar in Lakewood. About a 15-20 minute walk to the W light rail line. Close to mountains and Denver without Denver rental prices. Owners live upstairs. Very quiet and travel often.