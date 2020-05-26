All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 895 Urban Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
895 Urban Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

895 Urban Street

895 Urban Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

895 Urban Street, Lakewood, CO 80401
Daniels

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To schedule a showing for this property please complete a rental application at www.gatehousepropertiescolorado.com or contact us at 303-903-2371 with questions.
This elegantly appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath remodel is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from 6th avenue and I 70. This home has it all. A large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, marble black splash, gas oven range with hood. The kitchen island with beverage center looks out onto a spacious living, dining area with a stacked marble gas fireplace as the center piece. This home also features a master bath with marble counter tops, soaking tub, generous closets, NEST remote controlled energy efficient thermostat, A/C, security system, washer/dryer, over sized 2 car attached garage, large landscaped backyard, all new plumbing to street. Close to bus and Denver West shopping. Small pets negotiable. First month rent, last month rent and security deposit due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 Urban Street have any available units?
895 Urban Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 895 Urban Street have?
Some of 895 Urban Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 Urban Street currently offering any rent specials?
895 Urban Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 Urban Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 895 Urban Street is pet friendly.
Does 895 Urban Street offer parking?
Yes, 895 Urban Street offers parking.
Does 895 Urban Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 895 Urban Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 Urban Street have a pool?
No, 895 Urban Street does not have a pool.
Does 895 Urban Street have accessible units?
No, 895 Urban Street does not have accessible units.
Does 895 Urban Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 895 Urban Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 895 Urban Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 895 Urban Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaGreen MountainMolholm
ApplewoodEiber

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College