895 Urban Street

This elegantly appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath remodel is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from 6th avenue and I 70. This home has it all. A large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, marble black splash, gas oven range with hood. The kitchen island with beverage center looks out onto a spacious living, dining area with a stacked marble gas fireplace as the center piece. This home also features a master bath with marble counter tops, soaking tub, generous closets, NEST remote controlled energy efficient thermostat, A/C, security system, washer/dryer, over sized 2 car attached garage, large landscaped backyard, all new plumbing to street. Close to bus and Denver West shopping. Small pets negotiable. First month rent, last month rent and security deposit due at lease signing.