8943 West Mexico Avenue Available 03/05/19 UPDATED 3BR/2BA RANCH IN LAKEWOOD!!!! - Absolutely adorable remodeled 3BR 2BA ranch home. IKEA kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops and updated baths with new toilets and IKEA vanities, refinished hardwood floors, fireplace in the living room, off street parking, utility shed, Newer fence, new double pane windows, crown molding in the living room, new tile throughout, new cement patio, swamp cooler. Washer and Dryer included in unit. Short drive to all the shops and restaurants BelMar has to offer. Don't wait, this one will go fast!



