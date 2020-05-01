All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 8943 West Mexico Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
8943 West Mexico Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8943 West Mexico Avenue

8943 West Mexico Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8943 West Mexico Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8943 West Mexico Avenue Available 03/05/19 UPDATED 3BR/2BA RANCH IN LAKEWOOD!!!! - Absolutely adorable remodeled 3BR 2BA ranch home. IKEA kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops and updated baths with new toilets and IKEA vanities, refinished hardwood floors, fireplace in the living room, off street parking, utility shed, Newer fence, new double pane windows, crown molding in the living room, new tile throughout, new cement patio, swamp cooler. Washer and Dryer included in unit. Short drive to all the shops and restaurants BelMar has to offer. Don't wait, this one will go fast!

Call TODAY to set a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company.

(RLNE2884288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8943 West Mexico Avenue have any available units?
8943 West Mexico Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8943 West Mexico Avenue have?
Some of 8943 West Mexico Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8943 West Mexico Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8943 West Mexico Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8943 West Mexico Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8943 West Mexico Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8943 West Mexico Avenue offer parking?
No, 8943 West Mexico Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8943 West Mexico Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8943 West Mexico Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8943 West Mexico Avenue have a pool?
No, 8943 West Mexico Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8943 West Mexico Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8943 West Mexico Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8943 West Mexico Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8943 West Mexico Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8943 West Mexico Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8943 West Mexico Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College