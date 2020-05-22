All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 8906 West Dartmouth Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
8906 West Dartmouth Place
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:35 PM

8906 West Dartmouth Place

8906 West Dartmouth Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8906 West Dartmouth Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1440624.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Francisco West will welcome you with 784 square feet of living space!

The lovely kitchen comes complete with a fridge, a stove, a dishwasher, and microwave. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and crawl space. Parking for this property is 1 reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Also have access to a community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Bear Creek Open Space. Also nearby are many shopping and dining options including The Garlic Knot, Granny Scotts Pie Shop, Natural Grocers, and many more! Travel is easy with quick access to 285 and Wadsworth.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1440624.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8906 West Dartmouth Place have any available units?
8906 West Dartmouth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8906 West Dartmouth Place have?
Some of 8906 West Dartmouth Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8906 West Dartmouth Place currently offering any rent specials?
8906 West Dartmouth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8906 West Dartmouth Place pet-friendly?
No, 8906 West Dartmouth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8906 West Dartmouth Place offer parking?
Yes, 8906 West Dartmouth Place offers parking.
Does 8906 West Dartmouth Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8906 West Dartmouth Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8906 West Dartmouth Place have a pool?
Yes, 8906 West Dartmouth Place has a pool.
Does 8906 West Dartmouth Place have accessible units?
No, 8906 West Dartmouth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8906 West Dartmouth Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8906 West Dartmouth Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8906 West Dartmouth Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8906 West Dartmouth Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College