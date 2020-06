8830 W 11th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

Extra large living areas, built in cabinets in dining area, wood fireplaces located in living room, family room and master bedroom. Build in barbeque in main level family room, washer and dryer included 'as-is', built in desks in upstairs bedrooms, finished basement with family room, wet bar, bonus room and 3/4 bath, built in cupboards in basement for storage, fenced yard. Small dog okay with additional $300 Pet Deposit. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.