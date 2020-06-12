868 S. Reed Court #G

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo just blocks away from Belmar Shopping, Dining, Theater and nearby trails to Belmar Park! - This unit offers open living room, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances: fridge, dishwasher, range and stack washer and dryer.



Nice size bedroom with walk in closet and central air.



Water, sewer, trash included!



Dog and Cat friendly must be at least one year in age, spayed or neutered and current on shots.



Please call or txt Ruby Gonzalez for more information at 303-257-6726



(RLNE3994306)