868 S. Reed Court #G
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

868 S. Reed Court #G

868 South Reed Court · No Longer Available
Location

868 South Reed Court, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo just blocks away from Belmar Shopping, Dining, Theater and nearby trails to Belmar Park! - This unit offers open living room, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances: fridge, dishwasher, range and stack washer and dryer.

Nice size bedroom with walk in closet and central air.

Water, sewer, trash included!

Dog and Cat friendly must be at least one year in age, spayed or neutered and current on shots.

Please call or txt Ruby Gonzalez for more information at 303-257-6726

(RLNE3994306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 S. Reed Court #G have any available units?
868 S. Reed Court #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 868 S. Reed Court #G have?
Some of 868 S. Reed Court #G's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 868 S. Reed Court #G currently offering any rent specials?
868 S. Reed Court #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 S. Reed Court #G pet-friendly?
Yes, 868 S. Reed Court #G is pet friendly.
Does 868 S. Reed Court #G offer parking?
Yes, 868 S. Reed Court #G offers parking.
Does 868 S. Reed Court #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 868 S. Reed Court #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 S. Reed Court #G have a pool?
No, 868 S. Reed Court #G does not have a pool.
Does 868 S. Reed Court #G have accessible units?
No, 868 S. Reed Court #G does not have accessible units.
Does 868 S. Reed Court #G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 868 S. Reed Court #G has units with dishwashers.
Does 868 S. Reed Court #G have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 868 S. Reed Court #G has units with air conditioning.
