Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8271 West Louisiana Place

8271 West Louisiana Place · No Longer Available
Location

8271 West Louisiana Place, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Property is pending with applicants and is no longer available for viewings***

Available for a flexible lease!

Less than 2 miles away from Downtown Belmar! Nearby Belmar Park, Kountze Lake & Kendrick Lake Park - All featuring Breathtaking Mountain Views!
Backyard perfect for entertaining!
Property has a Swamp Cooler to maintain a cool temperature in the home.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No dangerous dogs.
Pet fee $35/month for 1-2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,670.25, Available 8/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8271 West Louisiana Place have any available units?
8271 West Louisiana Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 8271 West Louisiana Place currently offering any rent specials?
8271 West Louisiana Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8271 West Louisiana Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8271 West Louisiana Place is pet friendly.
Does 8271 West Louisiana Place offer parking?
No, 8271 West Louisiana Place does not offer parking.
Does 8271 West Louisiana Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8271 West Louisiana Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8271 West Louisiana Place have a pool?
No, 8271 West Louisiana Place does not have a pool.
Does 8271 West Louisiana Place have accessible units?
No, 8271 West Louisiana Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8271 West Louisiana Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8271 West Louisiana Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8271 West Louisiana Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8271 West Louisiana Place does not have units with air conditioning.
