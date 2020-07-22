All apartments in Lakewood
812 Union St -A

812 Union St · No Longer Available
Location

812 Union St, Lakewood, CO 80401
Daniels

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BR/ 2 1/2 BA Townhouse - Great Location!!! - Beautiful 3 BR/ 2 1/2 BA Townhouse with 2 car attached garage. Spacious, Large Deck off Diningroom. Great Location - 8th and Union!! Minutes to W Line, Shopping, Restaurants, St. Anthony's Central Hospital, Red Rocks Community College, Denver Federal Center, Golden, and the Mountains for your anytime get aways. Nice Quiet Park located less than 1 block from property. Unfinished Basement for Storage. Call Marlo Tapparo w/ Beacon Property Management at 303-579-2667 this property will not last long!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3383896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Union St -A have any available units?
812 Union St -A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 812 Union St -A currently offering any rent specials?
812 Union St -A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Union St -A pet-friendly?
No, 812 Union St -A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 812 Union St -A offer parking?
Yes, 812 Union St -A offers parking.
Does 812 Union St -A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Union St -A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Union St -A have a pool?
No, 812 Union St -A does not have a pool.
Does 812 Union St -A have accessible units?
No, 812 Union St -A does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Union St -A have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Union St -A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Union St -A have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Union St -A does not have units with air conditioning.
