All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201

8045 West Eastman Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8045 West Eastman Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Westgate Plaza Condominium - Property Id: 101363

Privately owned 2nd floor condo with open floor plan available for rent in Lakewood. High ceilings in living room, two large bedrooms with walk in closets, kitchen opens up to dining area with a small breakfast bar into the living room. Cozy and functional fireplace, lots of open parking. One bedroom has a private bath and second bathroom connects to second bedroom and main area. Brand new washer and dryer in the unit. East facing balcony with plenty of privacy. Carpet in the bedrooms and hardwood floors everywhere else. Close to greenbelt and easy access to Wadsworth Blvd and Hamden Avenue. Lots of shops, restaurants, fitness centers and grocery stores nearby. Owner pays HOA fees, all other utilities (xcel, internet/cable) is paid by the tenant.

PLEASE NOTE:
You must pass a background and credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101363
Property Id 101363

(RLNE4719357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 have any available units?
8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 have?
Some of 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 currently offering any rent specials?
8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 is pet friendly.
Does 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 offer parking?
Yes, 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 offers parking.
Does 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 have a pool?
No, 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 does not have a pool.
Does 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 have accessible units?
No, 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College