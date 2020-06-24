8045 W. Eastman Pl. 201

Amenities

Privately owned 2nd floor condo with open floor plan available for rent in Lakewood. High ceilings in living room, two large bedrooms with walk in closets, kitchen opens up to dining area with a small breakfast bar into the living room. Cozy and functional fireplace, lots of open parking. One bedroom has a private bath and second bathroom connects to second bedroom and main area. Brand new washer and dryer in the unit. East facing balcony with plenty of privacy. Carpet in the bedrooms and hardwood floors everywhere else. Close to greenbelt and easy access to Wadsworth Blvd and Hamden Avenue. Lots of shops, restaurants, fitness centers and grocery stores nearby. Owner pays HOA fees, all other utilities (xcel, internet/cable) is paid by the tenant.



You must pass a background and credit check.

