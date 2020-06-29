7871 West Florida Drive, Lakewood, CO 80232 Kendrick Lake
Spacious ranch house includes 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Extra non-conforming bedroom in the large basement. 2 car attached garage next to fenced backyard. Clean move-in ready. Calling is the best way to get a quick response.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
