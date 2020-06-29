All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:08 PM

7871 West Florida Drive

7871 West Florida Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7871 West Florida Drive, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Spacious ranch house includes 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Extra non-conforming bedroom in the large basement. 2 car attached garage next to fenced backyard. Clean move-in ready. Calling is the best way to get a quick response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7871 West Florida Drive have any available units?
7871 West Florida Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7871 West Florida Drive have?
Some of 7871 West Florida Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7871 West Florida Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7871 West Florida Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7871 West Florida Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7871 West Florida Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 7871 West Florida Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7871 West Florida Drive offers parking.
Does 7871 West Florida Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7871 West Florida Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7871 West Florida Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7871 West Florida Drive has a pool.
Does 7871 West Florida Drive have accessible units?
No, 7871 West Florida Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7871 West Florida Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7871 West Florida Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7871 West Florida Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7871 West Florida Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
