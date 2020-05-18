All apartments in Lakewood
7833 West Iowa Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

7833 West Iowa Drive

7833 West Iowa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7833 West Iowa Drive, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 4BD, 2BA Lakewood Home with Fenced Backyard and Garage - Bright open floor plan with real wood floors; New stainless steel appliances; New carpet in basement, New Air conditioning unit/95% efficient gas heat.Convenient location 16min to union station. Walking distance to Grocery & Starbucks; 4 minutes from Wholefoods & Belmar Shopping center. Very quite neighborhood; Jeff Co School District. Garage and ample parking in driveway.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zwnd6yZR56A&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Small dogs negotiable
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 10% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7833 West Iowa Drive have any available units?
7833 West Iowa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7833 West Iowa Drive have?
Some of 7833 West Iowa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7833 West Iowa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7833 West Iowa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7833 West Iowa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7833 West Iowa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7833 West Iowa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7833 West Iowa Drive offers parking.
Does 7833 West Iowa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7833 West Iowa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7833 West Iowa Drive have a pool?
No, 7833 West Iowa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7833 West Iowa Drive have accessible units?
No, 7833 West Iowa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7833 West Iowa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7833 West Iowa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7833 West Iowa Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7833 West Iowa Drive has units with air conditioning.

