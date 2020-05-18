7833 West Iowa Drive

Amenities

Large 4BD, 2BA Lakewood Home with Fenced Backyard and Garage - Bright open floor plan with real wood floors; New stainless steel appliances; New carpet in basement, New Air conditioning unit/95% efficient gas heat.Convenient location 16min to union station. Walking distance to Grocery & Starbucks; 4 minutes from Wholefoods & Belmar Shopping center. Very quite neighborhood; Jeff Co School District. Garage and ample parking in driveway.



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zwnd6yZR56A&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Small dogs negotiable

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 10% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5606010)