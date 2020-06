Amenities

** This is a Storage Unit Only **



15 month term, then year to year term



I have a 600 foot Storage Space available for someone needing space to store items. Perfect for storing a car. Going away for a while, store your items here.



No Landscape Companies need apply, this is for "Storage Only", no daily visits to work in shed or to come and go. This shed is on a residential property and we do not want high volume traffic.



If this is something for you, please contact me.