All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 767 S Youngfield Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
767 S Youngfield Ct
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

767 S Youngfield Ct

767 South Youngfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Foothills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

767 South Youngfield Court, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
GREAT LAKEWOOD LOCATION!! Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath ranch with detached 2 car garage and workshop or storage area. No stairs inside means easy access to laundry, living room, kitchen, beds, and baths. Nice sized fenced yard with a large patio awning for shade to enjoy even the warmest days. Close to pool, clubhouse, and a playground for the kids. Main floor laundry, 2 car garage, large fenced in patio area, newer A/C, just painted, and a custom awning, Vinyl windows, Newer garage door opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 S Youngfield Ct have any available units?
767 S Youngfield Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 767 S Youngfield Ct have?
Some of 767 S Youngfield Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 S Youngfield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
767 S Youngfield Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 S Youngfield Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 767 S Youngfield Ct is pet friendly.
Does 767 S Youngfield Ct offer parking?
Yes, 767 S Youngfield Ct offers parking.
Does 767 S Youngfield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 767 S Youngfield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 S Youngfield Ct have a pool?
Yes, 767 S Youngfield Ct has a pool.
Does 767 S Youngfield Ct have accessible units?
No, 767 S Youngfield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 767 S Youngfield Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 767 S Youngfield Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 767 S Youngfield Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 767 S Youngfield Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College