767 S Youngfield Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

GREAT LAKEWOOD LOCATION!! Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath ranch with detached 2 car garage and workshop or storage area. No stairs inside means easy access to laundry, living room, kitchen, beds, and baths. Nice sized fenced yard with a large patio awning for shade to enjoy even the warmest days. Close to pool, clubhouse, and a playground for the kids. Main floor laundry, 2 car garage, large fenced in patio area, newer A/C, just painted, and a custom awning, Vinyl windows, Newer garage door opener.