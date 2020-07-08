All apartments in Lakewood
750 Tabor Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:16 PM

750 Tabor Street

750 Tabor Street · No Longer Available
Location

750 Tabor Street, Lakewood, CO 80401
Daniels

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Available for showings with a day's notice to the current tenant.
Available for move in on or after 11/7/2019.
12 or 18 month lease.
Rent - $1595
Deposit - $1595
No pets or smokers.

Large townhome. Both upstairs bedrooms have their own baths and balconies! Partially finished basement with large rec room and large storage space. Main floor living room! Main floor 1/2 bath. Spacious kitchen with all appliances including full-size washer and dryer. Breakfast bar plus ample room for kitchen table and chairs. Central Air! Ceiling fans! Window coverings! Enclosed patio. 2-car carport plus street parking! Well maintained complex with community pool. Terrific location minutes to all the shops, restaurants, light rail and more on Union Blvd plus minutes to 6th Ave, C-470 and I-70!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Tabor Street have any available units?
750 Tabor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 750 Tabor Street have?
Some of 750 Tabor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Tabor Street currently offering any rent specials?
750 Tabor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Tabor Street pet-friendly?
No, 750 Tabor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 750 Tabor Street offer parking?
Yes, 750 Tabor Street offers parking.
Does 750 Tabor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 Tabor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Tabor Street have a pool?
Yes, 750 Tabor Street has a pool.
Does 750 Tabor Street have accessible units?
No, 750 Tabor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Tabor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Tabor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Tabor Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 750 Tabor Street has units with air conditioning.

