750 Tabor Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool

Available for showings with a day's notice to the current tenant.

Available for move in on or after 11/7/2019.

12 or 18 month lease.

Rent - $1595

Deposit - $1595

No pets or smokers.



Large townhome. Both upstairs bedrooms have their own baths and balconies! Partially finished basement with large rec room and large storage space. Main floor living room! Main floor 1/2 bath. Spacious kitchen with all appliances including full-size washer and dryer. Breakfast bar plus ample room for kitchen table and chairs. Central Air! Ceiling fans! Window coverings! Enclosed patio. 2-car carport plus street parking! Well maintained complex with community pool. Terrific location minutes to all the shops, restaurants, light rail and more on Union Blvd plus minutes to 6th Ave, C-470 and I-70!

Contact us to schedule a showing.