Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

7495 West 9th Avenue

7495 West 9th Avenue · (970) 500-5527
Location

7495 West 9th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7495 West 9th Avenue · Avail. Aug 3

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
online portal
7495 West 9th Avenue Available 08/03/20 Charming Raised Ranch Home With Basement and Large Yard! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Terrific location close to Lakewood country club, Belmar shopping, 10 minutes to downtown Denver and close to the light rail! Large tree covered yard in quiet neighborhood.

You will love this charming 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with hardwood floors, large yard, off-street parking, and has an additional non-conforming bedroom in the basement.

This property has no cooling system.

This property does not have central air conditioning or a swamp cooler.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, and stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5022135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

