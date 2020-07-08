All apartments in Lakewood
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
7455 W 18th Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

7455 W 18th Avenue

7455 West 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7455 West 18th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Charming home with fenced backyard and Air Conditioning! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!

Located on a quiet non-thru street in a quiet neighborhood in Lakewood, this home offers a great living space, fenced back yard, and wonderfully updated kitchen! Property will also come equipped with central AC to keep cool in the summers. Washer/dryer will be in the property for tenant use.

There are hardwood and tile floors throughout, no carpet!

1 car attached garage will be available for parking.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5768059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7455 W 18th Avenue have any available units?
7455 W 18th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7455 W 18th Avenue have?
Some of 7455 W 18th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7455 W 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7455 W 18th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7455 W 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7455 W 18th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7455 W 18th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7455 W 18th Avenue offers parking.
Does 7455 W 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7455 W 18th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7455 W 18th Avenue have a pool?
No, 7455 W 18th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7455 W 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7455 W 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7455 W 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7455 W 18th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7455 W 18th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7455 W 18th Avenue has units with air conditioning.

