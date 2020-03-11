All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

7300 W. 13th Ave #B

7300 West 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7300 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
Large 1 Bedroom Garden Level Unit in Lakewood! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!
FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!

Highlighted with lots of natural light, this property features an open kitchen and large living room area with a fireplace. Large closet and washer/dryer in unit. Located within walking distance to Lakewood/Wadsworth light rail station for commuting downtown. Conveniently located near via US-6 at Wadsworth. Just a short drive to Belmar in Lakewood.

Off-street parking is shared with the neighboring unit.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, gas/electric and trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details). *If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required. *Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Sorry pets are not considered at this time.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements)
*Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5472656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 W. 13th Ave #B have any available units?
7300 W. 13th Ave #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7300 W. 13th Ave #B have?
Some of 7300 W. 13th Ave #B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 W. 13th Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
7300 W. 13th Ave #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 W. 13th Ave #B pet-friendly?
No, 7300 W. 13th Ave #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 7300 W. 13th Ave #B offer parking?
Yes, 7300 W. 13th Ave #B offers parking.
Does 7300 W. 13th Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7300 W. 13th Ave #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 W. 13th Ave #B have a pool?
No, 7300 W. 13th Ave #B does not have a pool.
Does 7300 W. 13th Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 7300 W. 13th Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 W. 13th Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 W. 13th Ave #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7300 W. 13th Ave #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 7300 W. 13th Ave #B does not have units with air conditioning.

