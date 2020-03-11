7300 W. 13th Ave #B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking fireplace online portal

Large 1 Bedroom Garden Level Unit in Lakewood! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!



Highlighted with lots of natural light, this property features an open kitchen and large living room area with a fireplace. Large closet and washer/dryer in unit. Located within walking distance to Lakewood/Wadsworth light rail station for commuting downtown. Conveniently located near via US-6 at Wadsworth. Just a short drive to Belmar in Lakewood.



Off-street parking is shared with the neighboring unit.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, gas/electric and trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details). *If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required. *Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Sorry pets are not considered at this time.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements)

*Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



No Pets Allowed



