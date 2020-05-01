All apartments in Lakewood
7031 W 20th Ave

7031 W 20th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7031 W 20th Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72e77f4066 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Tasteful complete renovation, 2 kitchens, giant lot, and 2 car garage! LAYOUT: Quaint 1940 \" farm house\" on an amazing .58 acre tract of land. Home is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs bedroom with walk-out basement. There is a 2 car garage with covered access to the house. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED: Prime West/Central Lakewood location. 10 minute drive to Downtown! Near quaint and sweet Edgewater and Sloans Lake! Walk to Aviation Park, restaurants and shops nearby. Easy access to Wadsworth and Colfax. NEARBY SCHOOLS: Lumberg Elementary School PK-6 0.3 mi, Creighton Middle School 7-8 2.8 mi, Jefferson High School 7-12 0.2 mi NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. No pets. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), trash, water, cable, internet, and snow removal. No AirBnB allowed. Preferred lease end in March/April of 2020 2 Kitchens Completely Renovated Walk Out Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7031 W 20th Ave have any available units?
7031 W 20th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7031 W 20th Ave have?
Some of 7031 W 20th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7031 W 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7031 W 20th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7031 W 20th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7031 W 20th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 7031 W 20th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7031 W 20th Ave offers parking.
Does 7031 W 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7031 W 20th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7031 W 20th Ave have a pool?
No, 7031 W 20th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7031 W 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7031 W 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7031 W 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7031 W 20th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7031 W 20th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7031 W 20th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

