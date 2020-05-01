7031 W 20th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72e77f4066 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Tasteful complete renovation, 2 kitchens, giant lot, and 2 car garage! LAYOUT: Quaint 1940 \" farm house\" on an amazing .58 acre tract of land. Home is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs bedroom with walk-out basement. There is a 2 car garage with covered access to the house. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED: Prime West/Central Lakewood location. 10 minute drive to Downtown! Near quaint and sweet Edgewater and Sloans Lake! Walk to Aviation Park, restaurants and shops nearby. Easy access to Wadsworth and Colfax. NEARBY SCHOOLS: Lumberg Elementary School PK-6 0.3 mi, Creighton Middle School 7-8 2.8 mi, Jefferson High School 7-12 0.2 mi NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. No pets. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), trash, water, cable, internet, and snow removal. No AirBnB allowed. Preferred lease end in March/April of 2020 2 Kitchens Completely Renovated Walk Out Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups