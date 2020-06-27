All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

698 S Carr Street

698 South Carr Street · No Longer Available
Location

698 South Carr Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
698 S Carr Street Available 07/13/19 Charming 2BD, 1BA Updated Ranch Style Home In Belmar, Walk to Biking and Walking Trails with Nearby Shopping and Dining - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,840
INCLUDED: water, sewer, garbage
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: 2-reserved covered carport spaces, plus additional street parking

MORE INFORMATION ON LAKEWOOD:

https://www.denver.org/about-denver/neighborhood-guides/belmar-lakewood/

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*Pets Negotiable
*No smoking in the home.
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days
*Please review our application guidelines and requirements prior to applying
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Nikki Ehlers, Keyrenter Denver Property Management
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4230076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

