Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

698 S Carr Street Available 07/13/19 Charming 2BD, 1BA Updated Ranch Style Home In Belmar, Walk to Biking and Walking Trails with Nearby Shopping and Dining - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,840

INCLUDED: water, sewer, garbage

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: 2-reserved covered carport spaces, plus additional street parking



MORE INFORMATION ON LAKEWOOD:



https://www.denver.org/about-denver/neighborhood-guides/belmar-lakewood/



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*Pets Negotiable

*No smoking in the home.

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days

*Please review our application guidelines and requirements prior to applying

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Nikki Ehlers, Keyrenter Denver Property Management

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4230076)