Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

608 South Carr Street

608 South Carr Street · No Longer Available
Location

608 South Carr Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Large 3BD, 3BA Lakewood Home With Private Patio and 2 Car Garage - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,940
INCLUDED: water, sewer, trash
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: 2 Car Garage

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4766611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 South Carr Street have any available units?
608 South Carr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 608 South Carr Street have?
Some of 608 South Carr Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 South Carr Street currently offering any rent specials?
608 South Carr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 South Carr Street pet-friendly?
No, 608 South Carr Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 608 South Carr Street offer parking?
Yes, 608 South Carr Street offers parking.
Does 608 South Carr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 South Carr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 South Carr Street have a pool?
Yes, 608 South Carr Street has a pool.
Does 608 South Carr Street have accessible units?
No, 608 South Carr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 608 South Carr Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 South Carr Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 South Carr Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 South Carr Street does not have units with air conditioning.
