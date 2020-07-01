All apartments in Lakewood
594 S Eaton St

594 South Eaton Street · No Longer Available
Location

594 South Eaton Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
EXTRA CLEAN & WELL MAINTAINED FAMILY ORIENTED BLDG - Property Id: 196639

This is a very well maintained six-apartment building. It is family oriented and tenants are expected to maintain high moral standards. Lots of kids in the neighborhood, schools close by as well as parks and shopping. Only about a mile from Belmar.
Complete video tour can be found at:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qYyjPNfrNva&brand=0
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196639
Property Id 196639

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5444142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 594 S Eaton St have any available units?
594 S Eaton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 594 S Eaton St have?
Some of 594 S Eaton St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 594 S Eaton St currently offering any rent specials?
594 S Eaton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 S Eaton St pet-friendly?
No, 594 S Eaton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 594 S Eaton St offer parking?
No, 594 S Eaton St does not offer parking.
Does 594 S Eaton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 594 S Eaton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 S Eaton St have a pool?
No, 594 S Eaton St does not have a pool.
Does 594 S Eaton St have accessible units?
No, 594 S Eaton St does not have accessible units.
Does 594 S Eaton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 594 S Eaton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 594 S Eaton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 594 S Eaton St does not have units with air conditioning.

