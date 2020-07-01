594 S Eaton St

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

EXTRA CLEAN & WELL MAINTAINED FAMILY ORIENTED BLDG - Property Id: 196639



This is a very well maintained six-apartment building. It is family oriented and tenants are expected to maintain high moral standards. Lots of kids in the neighborhood, schools close by as well as parks and shopping. Only about a mile from Belmar.

Complete video tour can be found at:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qYyjPNfrNva&brand=0

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196639

Property Id 196639



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5444142)