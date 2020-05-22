550 South Harlan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous condo has a total of 1,290 square feet of living space, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.



It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen is complete with fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, and two pantries perfect for extra storage! Amenities include air conditioning, walk in closets, a wood burning fireplace and a washer and dryer! Property comes with 1 covered parking space. This amazing condo has access to a community pool and club house!



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the balcony! This condo is within walking distance of the Bear Creek bike trail portions of the South Platte Greenway system. Close to Wadsworth Blvd near shopping center and restaurants and the light rail!



One dog up to 25 pounds allowed!



Water, sewer, gas, trash and recycling included in the rent.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.