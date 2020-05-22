All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

550 South Harlan Street

550 Harlan Street · No Longer Available
Location

550 Harlan Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous condo has a total of 1,290 square feet of living space, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen is complete with fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, and two pantries perfect for extra storage! Amenities include air conditioning, walk in closets, a wood burning fireplace and a washer and dryer! Property comes with 1 covered parking space. This amazing condo has access to a community pool and club house!

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the balcony! This condo is within walking distance of the Bear Creek bike trail portions of the South Platte Greenway system. Close to Wadsworth Blvd near shopping center and restaurants and the light rail!

One dog up to 25 pounds allowed!

Water, sewer, gas, trash and recycling included in the rent.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 South Harlan Street have any available units?
550 South Harlan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 550 South Harlan Street have?
Some of 550 South Harlan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 South Harlan Street currently offering any rent specials?
550 South Harlan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 South Harlan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 South Harlan Street is pet friendly.
Does 550 South Harlan Street offer parking?
Yes, 550 South Harlan Street offers parking.
Does 550 South Harlan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 South Harlan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 South Harlan Street have a pool?
Yes, 550 South Harlan Street has a pool.
Does 550 South Harlan Street have accessible units?
No, 550 South Harlan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 550 South Harlan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 South Harlan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 South Harlan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 550 South Harlan Street has units with air conditioning.
