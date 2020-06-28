468 S Kline Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

REMODELED RANCH DUPLEX in LAKEWOOD. All new [2016] kitchen with new vinyl plank flooring, new countertops, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances [refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave]. Washer/Dryer hookups located in utility closet off of kitchen. ALL NEW FULL BATHROOM [2016]. Vinyl plank flooring in dining room. New carpeting in both bedrooms and living room [2016]. Small dog okay w/$300 Deposit. Fenced Yard. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.