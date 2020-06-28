All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 468 S Kline Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
468 S Kline Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 5:35 PM

468 S Kline Street

468 South Kline Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

468 South Kline Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Glennon Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REMODELED RANCH DUPLEX in LAKEWOOD. All new [2016] kitchen with new vinyl plank flooring, new countertops, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances [refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave]. Washer/Dryer hookups located in utility closet off of kitchen. ALL NEW FULL BATHROOM [2016]. Vinyl plank flooring in dining room. New carpeting in both bedrooms and living room [2016]. Small dog okay w/$300 Deposit. Fenced Yard. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 S Kline Street have any available units?
468 S Kline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 468 S Kline Street have?
Some of 468 S Kline Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 S Kline Street currently offering any rent specials?
468 S Kline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 S Kline Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 468 S Kline Street is pet friendly.
Does 468 S Kline Street offer parking?
No, 468 S Kline Street does not offer parking.
Does 468 S Kline Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 S Kline Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 S Kline Street have a pool?
No, 468 S Kline Street does not have a pool.
Does 468 S Kline Street have accessible units?
No, 468 S Kline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 468 S Kline Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 S Kline Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 468 S Kline Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 468 S Kline Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College