427 S Quay St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Great Three Bedroom + Loft/Four Bath Town-home with Two car attached garage is now available. This modern rowhouse has many features including the master bedroom with a 5 piece bath, open kitchen with walk-in pantry, breakfast bar and dining area. The kitchen is complete with granite tile, stainless steel appliances,and a huge window for a bright kitchen. The great room has a fireplace and a large balcony to enjoy summer evenings. Two additional bedrooms with bathrooms and a loft area for a study or a multi-purpose area. The Belmar location with all of the retail is highly sought after and walking distance for ease of living. Whole Foods, Belmar Park and Library plus numerous restaurants to name a few. Great place to live! Call for showing at 303-221-7772. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application, all adults over 18 must apply @ $50.00 app fee. Call for more detail regarding utilities etc.