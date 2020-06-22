All apartments in Lakewood
427 S Quay St
427 S Quay St

427 South Quay Street · No Longer Available
Location

427 South Quay Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Great Three Bedroom + Loft/Four Bath Town-home with Two car attached garage is now available. This modern rowhouse has many features including the master bedroom with a 5 piece bath, open kitchen with walk-in pantry, breakfast bar and dining area. The kitchen is complete with granite tile, stainless steel appliances,and a huge window for a bright kitchen. The great room has a fireplace and a large balcony to enjoy summer evenings. Two additional bedrooms with bathrooms and a loft area for a study or a multi-purpose area. The Belmar location with all of the retail is highly sought after and walking distance for ease of living. Whole Foods, Belmar Park and Library plus numerous restaurants to name a few. Great place to live! Call for showing at 303-221-7772. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application, all adults over 18 must apply @ $50.00 app fee. Call for more detail regarding utilities etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 S Quay St have any available units?
427 S Quay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 427 S Quay St have?
Some of 427 S Quay St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 S Quay St currently offering any rent specials?
427 S Quay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 S Quay St pet-friendly?
No, 427 S Quay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 427 S Quay St offer parking?
Yes, 427 S Quay St offers parking.
Does 427 S Quay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 S Quay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 S Quay St have a pool?
No, 427 S Quay St does not have a pool.
Does 427 S Quay St have accessible units?
No, 427 S Quay St does not have accessible units.
Does 427 S Quay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 S Quay St has units with dishwashers.
Does 427 S Quay St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 427 S Quay St has units with air conditioning.
