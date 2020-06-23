All apartments in Lakewood
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
400 Zang St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

400 Zang St

400 Zang Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 Zang Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Large and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condominium backing to open space green belt. nice view, 1 car reserved space. On the border of Golden.
Beautifully remodeled interior. High-quality finishes, Minimum 3-6 months, Short term rate(4-6 mos) at $1,890, long-term rate 7 mos or more is $1,550. Just 3 month rate is $2,050.

No Pets, no smoking of any kind.
Utilities(gas & elec avgs $50.00) are paid by tenant

Mtn views, western sun exposure and private unit location on 2nd floor.

Fully furnished, Minimum is 3 months or longer. Easy access and convenient to downtown Denver, or Golden/Lakewood. Walk to the new Lakewood light rail at 6th and Union, a few blocks from St Anthonys new medical campus. Walk/bike to restaurants. Bike/hike, skate out your door on the terrific parks and trail systems.

The condominium is nicely renovated, fully furnished and in excellent clean condition.

Renovated interior. Super detailed and clean!! Very attractive, 1 large bedroom with a large bath and large deep walk-in closet with multi-layered rods for additional hanging space.
The layout is the entry, living room with fireplace and deck , dining room opening to the fully appointed kitchen with nice tile floors and slab granite countertops, 1 large bedroom and walk-in closet and newer appliances, nice full size washer and dryer, all fresh new paint, complete appliance package including washer and dryer, easy access, private.

This condo is fully furnished w linens, dishes, pans, utensils, small appliances ref, microwave SC oven/range, washer, dryer, 2 TVs and much more. It is move in ready. All you need is your suitcase.
Call to schedule an appointment.
Located in west Lakewood near 6th Ave and Union, borders Golden

High-speed Comcast internet with wifi is included.

Available to view,
Call text Steve J

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Zang St have any available units?
400 Zang St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 400 Zang St have?
Some of 400 Zang St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Zang St currently offering any rent specials?
400 Zang St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Zang St pet-friendly?
No, 400 Zang St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 400 Zang St offer parking?
No, 400 Zang St does not offer parking.
Does 400 Zang St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Zang St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Zang St have a pool?
No, 400 Zang St does not have a pool.
Does 400 Zang St have accessible units?
No, 400 Zang St does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Zang St have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Zang St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Zang St have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Zang St does not have units with air conditioning.
