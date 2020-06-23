400 Zang St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Large and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condominium backing to open space green belt. nice view, 1 car reserved space. On the border of Golden.

Beautifully remodeled interior. High-quality finishes, Minimum 3-6 months, Short term rate(4-6 mos) at $1,890, long-term rate 7 mos or more is $1,550. Just 3 month rate is $2,050.



No Pets, no smoking of any kind.

Utilities(gas & elec avgs $50.00) are paid by tenant



Mtn views, western sun exposure and private unit location on 2nd floor.



Fully furnished, Minimum is 3 months or longer. Easy access and convenient to downtown Denver, or Golden/Lakewood. Walk to the new Lakewood light rail at 6th and Union, a few blocks from St Anthonys new medical campus. Walk/bike to restaurants. Bike/hike, skate out your door on the terrific parks and trail systems.



The condominium is nicely renovated, fully furnished and in excellent clean condition.



Renovated interior. Super detailed and clean!! Very attractive, 1 large bedroom with a large bath and large deep walk-in closet with multi-layered rods for additional hanging space.

The layout is the entry, living room with fireplace and deck , dining room opening to the fully appointed kitchen with nice tile floors and slab granite countertops, 1 large bedroom and walk-in closet and newer appliances, nice full size washer and dryer, all fresh new paint, complete appliance package including washer and dryer, easy access, private.



This condo is fully furnished w linens, dishes, pans, utensils, small appliances ref, microwave SC oven/range, washer, dryer, 2 TVs and much more. It is move in ready. All you need is your suitcase.

Located in west Lakewood near 6th Ave and Union, borders Golden



High-speed Comcast internet with wifi is included.



