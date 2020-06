Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Renovated Duplex in Lakewood Available Nov 1st!!



This is newly renovated duplex. New windows, new kitchen, new floors and new bathroom in the basement

each floor has its own heating system and washer and dryer!

