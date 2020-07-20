Amenities
3336 S Ammons Street #12-107 Available 06/05/19 Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath First Floor Condo In Lakewood! - This one bedroom one bathroom condo is sunny and bright with walk in master closet. Comes with a one off street parking space, wood burning fireplace, central air-conditioning, and full size washer and dryer. Washer is brand new! The community has seasonal tennis courts, pools and clubhouse available for use!
Water, sewer, trash included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location just off 285 in Lakewood. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, Bear Creek Park and Bear Valley Park and much more!
(RLNE4805826)