3336 S Ammons Street #12-107
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM

3336 S Ammons Street #12-107

3336 South Ammons Street · No Longer Available
Location

3336 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3336 S Ammons Street #12-107 Available 06/05/19 Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath First Floor Condo In Lakewood! - This one bedroom one bathroom condo is sunny and bright with walk in master closet. Comes with a one off street parking space, wood burning fireplace, central air-conditioning, and full size washer and dryer. Washer is brand new! The community has seasonal tennis courts, pools and clubhouse available for use!

Water, sewer, trash included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location just off 285 in Lakewood. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, Bear Creek Park and Bear Valley Park and much more!

(RLNE4805826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

