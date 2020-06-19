3324 South Field Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Set against a backdrop of sparkling lakes and lush green parks, The Ranch at Bear Creek Apartments & Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Lakewood, Colorado.

Our spacious, garden-style homes feature a variety of elegant updates designed to elevate your living experience. Wood-style flooring adds warmth and beauty and laundry day will be a breeze with a washer and dryer in each home.

With a full lineup of high-end amenities available, you’ll look forward to spending your days right here at home at The Ranch at Bear Creek Apartments & Townhomes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.