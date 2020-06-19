All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 3324 South Field Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
3324 South Field Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:21 PM

3324 South Field Street

3324 South Field Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3324 South Field Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Set against a backdrop of sparkling lakes and lush green parks, The Ranch at Bear Creek Apartments & Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Lakewood, Colorado.
Our spacious, garden-style homes feature a variety of elegant updates designed to elevate your living experience. Wood-style flooring adds warmth and beauty and laundry day will be a breeze with a washer and dryer in each home.
With a full lineup of high-end amenities available, you’ll look forward to spending your days right here at home at The Ranch at Bear Creek Apartments & Townhomes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 South Field Street have any available units?
3324 South Field Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 3324 South Field Street currently offering any rent specials?
3324 South Field Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 South Field Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3324 South Field Street is pet friendly.
Does 3324 South Field Street offer parking?
No, 3324 South Field Street does not offer parking.
Does 3324 South Field Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3324 South Field Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 South Field Street have a pool?
No, 3324 South Field Street does not have a pool.
Does 3324 South Field Street have accessible units?
No, 3324 South Field Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 South Field Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 South Field Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3324 South Field Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3324 South Field Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80214
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College