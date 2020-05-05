All apartments in Lakewood
2931 S. DeFrame Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2931 S. DeFrame Way

2931 South Deframe Way · (970) 500-5527
Location

2931 South Deframe Way, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2931 S. DeFrame Way · Avail. Jul 6

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
2931 S. DeFrame Way Available 07/06/20 Spacious Home with Large Yard, Central AC and Two Car Garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Great 3 Bedroom home in convenient Lakewood Location. This home has an open concept kitchen living room area for spacious living. You will enjoy the features that include fenced back yard, central air conditioning, and a to car attached garage. The basement is not finished but provides for ample storage room.
Nestled in a location near Lakewood' s Bear Creek Park and Green Mountain Park, which offers two separate golf courses, many trails, and two lakes. Close proximity to C-470 for easy access to commute along the highways.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5831698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

