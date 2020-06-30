291 S Hoyt St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo in Lakewood!! - Property Id: 249152



Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 3-story condo. Main floor has open living room, kitchen with dishwasher and eating space. Upper floor has two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. Lower level has a family room/ recreation room, additional bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Unit comes with off street parking, air conditioning, and is close to public transit. Minutes to Shops and restaurants in Belmar!! Must See!!

