Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
2525 S. Orion Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2525 S. Orion Street

2525 South Orion Street · No Longer Available
Location

2525 South Orion Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Rooney Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New Beautiful SOLTERRA 3 bed/2bath Townhouse - Welcome home to this incredible townhouse in the new SOLTERRA neighborhood.
Master Bedroom is ensuite with gorgeous Master Bath.
2 additional bedrooms with Guest Bath upstairs.
Washer /Dryer located on upper level by bedrooms
Beautiful hardwoods, open living, fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances on the main living complete this unit
Plenty of Storage in the home.
Great for entertaining and incredible views from patio.
Don't miss out on this Green Mountain living near C-470/I70 and Mountain access!

(RLNE3920538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 S. Orion Street have any available units?
2525 S. Orion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2525 S. Orion Street have?
Some of 2525 S. Orion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 S. Orion Street currently offering any rent specials?
2525 S. Orion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 S. Orion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 S. Orion Street is pet friendly.
Does 2525 S. Orion Street offer parking?
No, 2525 S. Orion Street does not offer parking.
Does 2525 S. Orion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 S. Orion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 S. Orion Street have a pool?
No, 2525 S. Orion Street does not have a pool.
Does 2525 S. Orion Street have accessible units?
No, 2525 S. Orion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 S. Orion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 S. Orion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 S. Orion Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 S. Orion Street does not have units with air conditioning.
