2525 S. Orion Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New Beautiful SOLTERRA 3 bed/2bath Townhouse - Welcome home to this incredible townhouse in the new SOLTERRA neighborhood.

Master Bedroom is ensuite with gorgeous Master Bath.

2 additional bedrooms with Guest Bath upstairs.

Washer /Dryer located on upper level by bedrooms

Beautiful hardwoods, open living, fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances on the main living complete this unit

Plenty of Storage in the home.

Great for entertaining and incredible views from patio.

Don't miss out on this Green Mountain living near C-470/I70 and Mountain access!



(RLNE3920538)