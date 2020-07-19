2525 S. Orion Street

Amenities
Brand New Beautiful SOLTERRA 3 bed/2bath Townhouse - Welcome home to this incredible townhouse in the new SOLTERRA neighborhood.
Master Bedroom is ensuite with gorgeous Master Bath.
2 additional bedrooms with Guest Bath upstairs.
Washer /Dryer located on upper level by bedrooms
Beautiful hardwoods, open living, fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances on the main living complete this unit
Plenty of Storage in the home.
Great for entertaining and incredible views from patio.
Don't miss out on this Green Mountain living near C-470/I70 and Mountain access!
