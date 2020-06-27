2338 S Orchard Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Upgraded Casela located on a cul-de-sac in Solterra! Built in 2017, this like new home is situated on a premium lot - its 8,162 sq ft and has patios and seat walls in the front and back. Unique entry through a stone turret. Curb appeal and a terrific exterior color scheme with lots of stone. The main floor features wide-plank hardwood floors, main floor study, formal dining/library, great room, large kitchen, breakfast nook, butler pantry, and stone fireplace.



CONTACT THIS EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS: na7415260@gmail.com

CONTACT THIS EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS: na7415260@gmail.com

CONTACT THIS EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS: na7415260@gmail.com



(RLNE5002347)