Lakewood, CO
2338 S Orchard Way
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

2338 S Orchard Way

2338 South Orchard Way · No Longer Available
Location

2338 South Orchard Way, Lakewood, CO 80228
Rooney Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Upgraded Casela located on a cul-de-sac in Solterra! Built in 2017, this like new home is situated on a premium lot - its 8,162 sq ft and has patios and seat walls in the front and back. Unique entry through a stone turret. Curb appeal and a terrific exterior color scheme with lots of stone. The main floor features wide-plank hardwood floors, main floor study, formal dining/library, great room, large kitchen, breakfast nook, butler pantry, and stone fireplace.

(RLNE5002347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 S Orchard Way have any available units?
2338 S Orchard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2338 S Orchard Way have?
Some of 2338 S Orchard Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 S Orchard Way currently offering any rent specials?
2338 S Orchard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 S Orchard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2338 S Orchard Way is pet friendly.
Does 2338 S Orchard Way offer parking?
Yes, 2338 S Orchard Way offers parking.
Does 2338 S Orchard Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2338 S Orchard Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 S Orchard Way have a pool?
Yes, 2338 S Orchard Way has a pool.
Does 2338 S Orchard Way have accessible units?
No, 2338 S Orchard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 S Orchard Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2338 S Orchard Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2338 S Orchard Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2338 S Orchard Way has units with air conditioning.
