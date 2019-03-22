218 Wright St. #105

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets pool tennis court bike storage

Green Mountain Apartment for rent!!! - This fantastic ground level condo is ready to be yours!! Conveniently located in Green Mountain near 6th Ave, light rail, restaurants, walking trails and bike paths, Denver Federal Center, St. Anthonys Hospital, Red Rocks Community College. Easy commute to the mountains and Downtown.



Minutes from Golden. Great community with swimming pool, tennis courts and one low HOA fee. One-floor living, no stairs inside the unit, open floor plan. 2 bedroom (with large Walk-in closet), 1 bathroom condo in desirable Lakewood at Telluride West! Private laundry in unit! Bicycle Storage Space.



Section 8 Welcome

