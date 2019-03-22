All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
218 Wright St. #105
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

218 Wright St. #105

218 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Location

218 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
bike storage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
bike storage
tennis court
Green Mountain Apartment for rent!!! - This fantastic ground level condo is ready to be yours!! Conveniently located in Green Mountain near 6th Ave, light rail, restaurants, walking trails and bike paths, Denver Federal Center, St. Anthonys Hospital, Red Rocks Community College. Easy commute to the mountains and Downtown.

Minutes from Golden. Great community with swimming pool, tennis courts and one low HOA fee. One-floor living, no stairs inside the unit, open floor plan. 2 bedroom (with large Walk-in closet), 1 bathroom condo in desirable Lakewood at Telluride West! Private laundry in unit! Bicycle Storage Space.

Call Today this home will not last!!
Section 8 Welcome
720-474-2822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Wright St. #105 have any available units?
218 Wright St. #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 218 Wright St. #105 have?
Some of 218 Wright St. #105's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Wright St. #105 currently offering any rent specials?
218 Wright St. #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Wright St. #105 pet-friendly?
No, 218 Wright St. #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 218 Wright St. #105 offer parking?
No, 218 Wright St. #105 does not offer parking.
Does 218 Wright St. #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Wright St. #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Wright St. #105 have a pool?
Yes, 218 Wright St. #105 has a pool.
Does 218 Wright St. #105 have accessible units?
No, 218 Wright St. #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Wright St. #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Wright St. #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Wright St. #105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Wright St. #105 does not have units with air conditioning.
