2011 S Carr St

Available now. Lovely 4 Bed/1.5 Bath home with 2 stall garage and very spacious backyard and large covered patio. Landscaped front yard gives this property an elegant touch with low maintenance. Stay warm during the cold months with a Wood burning fireplace to cozy up next to. Great hardwood floors. This Lakewood location has a selection of outdoor recreation areas including Kendrick Lake Park, Green Mountain Space, Bear Creek Lake, Homestead Golf course and about 15 minutes from Red Rocks Amphitheater. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. One-time $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com.