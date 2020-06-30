All apartments in Lakewood
2011 S Carr St
2011 S Carr St

2011 South Carr Street · No Longer Available
Location

2011 South Carr Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Carmody

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Available now. Lovely 4 Bed/1.5 Bath home with 2 stall garage and very spacious backyard and large covered patio. Landscaped front yard gives this property an elegant touch with low maintenance. Stay warm during the cold months with a Wood burning fireplace to cozy up next to. Great hardwood floors. This Lakewood location has a selection of outdoor recreation areas including Kendrick Lake Park, Green Mountain Space, Bear Creek Lake, Homestead Golf course and about 15 minutes from Red Rocks Amphitheater. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. One-time $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 S Carr St have any available units?
2011 S Carr St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2011 S Carr St have?
Some of 2011 S Carr St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 S Carr St currently offering any rent specials?
2011 S Carr St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 S Carr St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 S Carr St is pet friendly.
Does 2011 S Carr St offer parking?
Yes, 2011 S Carr St offers parking.
Does 2011 S Carr St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 S Carr St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 S Carr St have a pool?
No, 2011 S Carr St does not have a pool.
Does 2011 S Carr St have accessible units?
No, 2011 S Carr St does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 S Carr St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 S Carr St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 S Carr St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 S Carr St does not have units with air conditioning.

