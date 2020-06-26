All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1954 S Xenon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1954 S Xenon St
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

1954 S Xenon St

1954 S Xenon St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1954 S Xenon St, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
1954 S Xenon St Available 08/22/19 Great 4 Bedroom in beautiful Lakewood Location! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!

Easy access to highways such as 470, I-70 via 470, and 6th Avenue. Enjoy great hiking and outdoor activities with Green Mountain and Bear Creek Lake Regional Park close by. Short drive to Red Rocks Amphitheater for a night of concerts or recreation! Great shopping and restaurants also just minutes away at Belmar.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4960373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 S Xenon St have any available units?
1954 S Xenon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1954 S Xenon St have?
Some of 1954 S Xenon St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1954 S Xenon St currently offering any rent specials?
1954 S Xenon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 S Xenon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1954 S Xenon St is pet friendly.
Does 1954 S Xenon St offer parking?
Yes, 1954 S Xenon St offers parking.
Does 1954 S Xenon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1954 S Xenon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 S Xenon St have a pool?
No, 1954 S Xenon St does not have a pool.
Does 1954 S Xenon St have accessible units?
No, 1954 S Xenon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 S Xenon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1954 S Xenon St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1954 S Xenon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1954 S Xenon St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80214
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College