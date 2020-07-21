1856 S Urban Way

Amenities
Bring the kids and your pets! Super quick access to walking and biking trails. You're going to love the amazing deck and patio out back with a fully fenced yard that's perfect for entertaining! Mature trees abound providing privacy and a terrific feel for this property. Inside you will find a nice sized eat-in kitchen (new floor being installed), dining room, family room, and living room + 4 bedrooms. There are bathrooms on each floor. Good-sized two-car garage plus a driveway w/ plenty of storage space. Washer/Dryer included. Located in the Chateau Ridge Estates area with good school systems, Smith Reservoir, Cottonwood Park and lots of restaurants and shops! Quick access to C-470. Pet-friendly property w/ owner approval and refundable pet deposit. Long-term lease encouraged. Offered by Pete Temple, Agent with Renters Warehouse please visit showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery to schedule a showing or text 303 884-3381 w/ questions.