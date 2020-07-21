1856 S Urban Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Bring the kids and your pets! Super quick access to walking and biking trails. You're going to love the amazing deck and patio out back with a fully fenced yard that's perfect for entertaining! Mature trees abound providing privacy and a terrific feel for this property. Inside you will find a nice sized eat-in kitchen (new floor being installed), dining room, family room, and living room + 4 bedrooms. There are bathrooms on each floor. Good-sized two-car garage plus a driveway w/ plenty of storage space. Washer/Dryer included. Located in the Chateau Ridge Estates area with good school systems, Smith Reservoir, Cottonwood Park and lots of restaurants and shops! Quick access to C-470. Pet-friendly property w/ owner approval and refundable pet deposit. Long-term lease encouraged. Offered by Pete Temple, Agent with Renters Warehouse please visit showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery to schedule a showing or text 303 884-3381 w/ questions.