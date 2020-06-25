All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

1830 Garland St

1830 Garland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1830 Garland Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This classic Farm property is minutes from Downtown yet feels a world away. A classic ranch built in 1940 with original features throughout. On the main level you have beautiful hardwood floors and large windows with stunning views of the property. There are 2 Bedrooms with a large full bath, a living room and dining room and a tiled family space with a gas fireplace right off the kitchen. The kitchen has a gas range and tons of storage space. Downstairs are 2 non conforming bedrooms, a large flex space anda room that could be an office. The entire basement is tiled for easy care.The 4 car garage is detached but you cross under a covered patio. So much storage space is available. There is also an outbuilding in the backyard. There is a large driveway as well with additional parking. The property is fenced with a gate that closes the driveway off as well. In addition to public water for the house, there is a well and ditch water option for watering the grass. There is a sprinkler system that runs off the ditch pump system. The landscape maintenance, ditch pump maintenance is the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Garland St have any available units?
1830 Garland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1830 Garland St have?
Some of 1830 Garland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Garland St currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Garland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Garland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 Garland St is pet friendly.
Does 1830 Garland St offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Garland St offers parking.
Does 1830 Garland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 Garland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Garland St have a pool?
No, 1830 Garland St does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Garland St have accessible units?
No, 1830 Garland St does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Garland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Garland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Garland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 Garland St does not have units with air conditioning.
