1830 Garland St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This classic Farm property is minutes from Downtown yet feels a world away. A classic ranch built in 1940 with original features throughout. On the main level you have beautiful hardwood floors and large windows with stunning views of the property. There are 2 Bedrooms with a large full bath, a living room and dining room and a tiled family space with a gas fireplace right off the kitchen. The kitchen has a gas range and tons of storage space. Downstairs are 2 non conforming bedrooms, a large flex space anda room that could be an office. The entire basement is tiled for easy care.The 4 car garage is detached but you cross under a covered patio. So much storage space is available. There is also an outbuilding in the backyard. There is a large driveway as well with additional parking. The property is fenced with a gate that closes the driveway off as well. In addition to public water for the house, there is a well and ditch water option for watering the grass. There is a sprinkler system that runs off the ditch pump system. The landscape maintenance, ditch pump maintenance is the responsibility of the tenant.