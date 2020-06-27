1695 South Deframe Street

Amenities
Available -NOW
Rent - $1795
Deposit - $1795
Pets may be considered with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.
Large 2-story townhome with 2-car attached garage. 2 bedrooms upstairs - Master has a walk-in closet, master bath with double sinks. Terrific property to include all kitchen appliances, full size washer and dryer, hardwood floors, gas fireplace and central air conditioning. Great central location near C-470, Union Blvd., and the Union light rail station. Parks, trails and walk ways right out your front door!
Contact us to schedule a showing.