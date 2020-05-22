167 Teller Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated media room some paid utils

Amazing two bedroom townhome all brand new inside with a 1 car garage!!!



When you walk in you will be surprised. Completely remodeled kitchen with washer/dryer. Super updated and modern. Nice appliances plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout on bottom floor.



Upstairs features two bedrooms with an updated bathroom. Modern colors throughout. This home features too many things to list.



This townhome comes with a 1 car garage. A private backyard. Walking distance to the elementary school .Belmar Shopping Area There is a Whole Foods, Target, movie theater, Dick's, Nordstrom Rack. Huge park across the street.



Small dogs are allowed with deposit, No Cats.

Water included in rent.



Call today this home will not last.

720-474-2822



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.