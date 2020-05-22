All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

167 Teller Street

167 South Teller Street · No Longer Available
Location

167 South Teller Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Amazing two bedroom townhome all brand new inside with a 1 car garage!!!

When you walk in you will be surprised. Completely remodeled kitchen with washer/dryer. Super updated and modern. Nice appliances plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout on bottom floor.

Upstairs features two bedrooms with an updated bathroom. Modern colors throughout. This home features too many things to list.

This townhome comes with a 1 car garage. A private backyard. Walking distance to the elementary school .Belmar Shopping Area There is a Whole Foods, Target, movie theater, Dick's, Nordstrom Rack. Huge park across the street.

Small dogs are allowed with deposit, No Cats.
Water included in rent.

Call today this home will not last.
720-474-2822

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Teller Street have any available units?
167 Teller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 167 Teller Street have?
Some of 167 Teller Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Teller Street currently offering any rent specials?
167 Teller Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Teller Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 167 Teller Street is pet friendly.
Does 167 Teller Street offer parking?
Yes, 167 Teller Street does offer parking.
Does 167 Teller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Teller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Teller Street have a pool?
No, 167 Teller Street does not have a pool.
Does 167 Teller Street have accessible units?
No, 167 Teller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Teller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 Teller Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Teller Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 Teller Street does not have units with air conditioning.
