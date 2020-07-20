1526 South Field Court

Amenities

Immaculate Ranch Home in Kendrick Lake!



This newly remodeled home located on a cul-de-sac has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1823 square feet of living space, including a finished basement with rec room and a large master suite in the basement. The kitchen is stunning with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Luxury vinyl plank floors and newer paint. Other amenities include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer hookups. Enjoy the great Colorado sun in the fenced back yard, complete with sprinkler system, or on the patio, which is great for entertaining. Parking includes a 2 car attached garage.



Located off of S Garrison St and W Florida Ave, this home offers easy access to everything you need. Green Gables Park, Belmar Park, and Addenbrooke Park are all close by. Enjoy shopping and dining at Belmar as well as quick access to Colorado Mills Mall just down Hwy 6th Ave. Head into the mountains from 6th Ave to I-70 or by Hwy 285. Travel is a breeze with easy access to both Kipling Pkwy and Wadsworth Blvd.



1 dog is allowed with owner approval and a $300 non-refundable pet fee.



No utilities are included.



