Last updated July 12 2019 at 9:20 PM

1526 South Field Court

1526 South Field Court · No Longer Available
Location

1526 South Field Court, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate Ranch Home in Kendrick Lake!

This newly remodeled home located on a cul-de-sac has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1823 square feet of living space, including a finished basement with rec room and a large master suite in the basement. The kitchen is stunning with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Luxury vinyl plank floors and newer paint. Other amenities include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer hookups. Enjoy the great Colorado sun in the fenced back yard, complete with sprinkler system, or on the patio, which is great for entertaining. Parking includes a 2 car attached garage.

Located off of S Garrison St and W Florida Ave, this home offers easy access to everything you need. Green Gables Park, Belmar Park, and Addenbrooke Park are all close by. Enjoy shopping and dining at Belmar as well as quick access to Colorado Mills Mall just down Hwy 6th Ave. Head into the mountains from 6th Ave to I-70 or by Hwy 285. Travel is a breeze with easy access to both Kipling Pkwy and Wadsworth Blvd.

1 dog is allowed with owner approval and a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

No utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 South Field Court have any available units?
1526 South Field Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1526 South Field Court have?
Some of 1526 South Field Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 South Field Court currently offering any rent specials?
1526 South Field Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 South Field Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 South Field Court is pet friendly.
Does 1526 South Field Court offer parking?
Yes, 1526 South Field Court offers parking.
Does 1526 South Field Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 South Field Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 South Field Court have a pool?
No, 1526 South Field Court does not have a pool.
Does 1526 South Field Court have accessible units?
No, 1526 South Field Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 South Field Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 South Field Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1526 South Field Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1526 South Field Court does not have units with air conditioning.
