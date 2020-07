Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMING SOON!!! NEW PICTURES COMING SOON!!! Spacious home in Green Mountain Village. Just a short walk to Devinny Elementary and Dunstan Middle schools. Moments from the mountains or downtown. Spacious private back yard with mature trees and room to run. Large living and dining rooms, with 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the main level with large family room and additional bedroom on the lower level with above-ground window.