Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute, recently remodeled bungalow near Colfax and Sheridan. Detached 2 Car garage/barn. Dog run and garden area. Available on a lease from 5/15/19 to 5/31/20.



CityScape Real Estate, LLC manages property all over the Denver Metro Area. CityScape Real Estate, LLC is a member of NARPM (National Association of Residential Property Managers) and an Accredited Member of the BBB (Better Business Bureau) with an A+ Rating.