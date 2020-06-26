All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

14396 W. Yale Place

14396 West Yale Place · No Longer Available
Location

14396 West Yale Place, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14396 W. Yale Place Available 07/05/19 Green Mountain 3 bedroom with two car garage - 14396 W. Yale Place is a single family home located in Green Mountain.
The features on the main level: living room, dining room, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, master bedroom with master bathroom, second bedroom and bathroom off the hall.

The lower level features: large family room, 3rd bedroom, 3rd bathroom, laundry closet with washer / dryer hookups and entrance to the two car attached garage.

The yard is fenced and has mature landscaping.

The rent for the home is $ 2,195.00 per month. The security deposit is $2,000.00
Call or text Ruby at 303-257-6726 or you may email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com for a showing.

(RLNE2534088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14396 W. Yale Place have any available units?
14396 W. Yale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 14396 W. Yale Place have?
Some of 14396 W. Yale Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14396 W. Yale Place currently offering any rent specials?
14396 W. Yale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14396 W. Yale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14396 W. Yale Place is pet friendly.
Does 14396 W. Yale Place offer parking?
Yes, 14396 W. Yale Place offers parking.
Does 14396 W. Yale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14396 W. Yale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14396 W. Yale Place have a pool?
No, 14396 W. Yale Place does not have a pool.
Does 14396 W. Yale Place have accessible units?
No, 14396 W. Yale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14396 W. Yale Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14396 W. Yale Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14396 W. Yale Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14396 W. Yale Place does not have units with air conditioning.
