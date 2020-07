Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Available for move in NOW. Bright & open Green Mountain home with finished, walk-out basement and 2-car attached garage!! 4 bedrooms upstairs! Master Suite! Laundry located upstairs! Open kitchen with all appliances! Gas fireplace! Wood floors! Large backyard! Sprinkler System!**Mowing included in the rent! **HOA fee included in the rent!!**1 dog allowed with additional deposit of $500**No smokers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.