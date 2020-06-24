All apartments in Lakewood
12936 West Virginia Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

12936 West Virginia Avenue

12936 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12936 West Virginia Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
No Hidden Fees, Rent per Room, $800.00 (Garage spot also included) ! Perfect for Responsible individuals. Rent includes Wifi,Electricity,Water,Trash, Washer & Dryer . There are many amenities : Swimming Pool Gym,Clubhouse,Basketball Court, Pool table, Library etc. This home is very close to RRCC and St. Anthony Hospital ! Newly renovated Town home ! All appliances available including washer and dryer. Call or text 303-642-5740

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lakewood-co?lid=12814195

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5345062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12936 West Virginia Avenue have any available units?
12936 West Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 12936 West Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 12936 West Virginia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12936 West Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12936 West Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12936 West Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12936 West Virginia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 12936 West Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12936 West Virginia Avenue offers parking.
Does 12936 West Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12936 West Virginia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12936 West Virginia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12936 West Virginia Avenue has a pool.
Does 12936 West Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12936 West Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12936 West Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12936 West Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12936 West Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12936 West Virginia Avenue has units with air conditioning.
