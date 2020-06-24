12936 West Virginia Avenue

Amenities

No Hidden Fees, Rent per Room, $800.00 (Garage spot also included) ! Perfect for Responsible individuals. Rent includes Wifi,Electricity,Water,Trash, Washer & Dryer . There are many amenities : Swimming Pool Gym,Clubhouse,Basketball Court, Pool table, Library etc. This home is very close to RRCC and St. Anthony Hospital ! Newly renovated Town home ! All appliances available including washer and dryer. Call or text 303-642-5740



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lakewood-co?lid=12814195



No Pets Allowed



